2 requests made to recount race for California's 16th Congressional District

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two separate requests have been filed to recount the primary race for California’s 16th Congressional District, officials in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties confirmed Tuesday.

There are currently three candidates expected to advance to the November elections: frontrunner former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian and California Rep. Evan Low. 

Simitian and Low ended the primary with the unlikely tie, each garnering exactly 30,249 votes. 

A recount, however, could change which of the pair end up advancing. As the front-runner, Liccardo is already advancing. 

San Mateo County said it was reviewing the requests, adding that neither of the two had yet made a deposit for the recount.

