What's next? Evan Low, Joe Simitian tie for second place in race for California's 16th Congressional District

After weeks of anticipation and counting votes, California's 16th Congressional District race to replace Anna Eshoo took an unexpected turn on Wednesday as both second-place candidates tied in the unofficial final results.

It was a tie between Assemblymember Evan Low and Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian.

The candidate who had the most votes for second place was supposed to face off with former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo in the November Election. Liccardo secured the first place spot in the race.

The 16th Congressional District is made up of portions of Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

But officials in both counties said Wednesday that all of the ballots were counted. Now, there may likely be three names on the November ballot.

