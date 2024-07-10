‘Copacabana' short film being shot in San Jose

The famed Copacabana is coming back to life in an historic San Jose building.

A local filmmaker is recreating the American classic, in her words, with some reimagination.

Lorena Cortez is producing and directing a short film adaptation of the classic movie and the Barry Manilow song that followed a few decades later. With vintage cars and costumes depicting the late 1940's and early 1950's.

“I just can’t believe that I’m an important part of her story, her dream. So, i’m just every day looking at the lights and the shots are so gorgeous,” she said.

It’s the love story of "Tony the Bartender" and "Lola the Showgirl" at the Copacabana.

But if you look closely at this set and the actors, you might notice that this time, 90% of the cast and crew are women and most are women of color.

Cortez’s background is not in film, but fashion. She’s now testing the industry, and looking for perfection from her crew.

