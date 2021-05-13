COVID-19 Vaccinations for 12- to 15-Year-Olds Begin

Thursday marked the first day California children between the ages of 12 and 15 could get a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

There was no shortage of demand, with many youngsters saying they're ready to get back to hanging out with friends.

"It's a really big relief to be vaccinated because now I can actually participate in sports again, do things with my friends," Kimberly Maddox said. "It's just been a little hard seeing them already getting vaccinated, doing things without me."

With appointments easy to find on sites like myturn.ca.gov, Stanford Health, CVS and Rite Aid, many kids said they were happy they didn't have to wait much longer to roll up their sleeve.

"I don't need to stay home all day and do nothing and just watch TV and do homework," Chuhon Gou said.

Parents are ready to travel as a family.

"My wife and I and our older son, we are all vaccinated, and now that he will be vaccinated, I think for sure it lowers the pressure," Vishal Sikka said.

There was a stready stream of young people at South Bay vaccination sites like Levi's Stadium and the registrar of voters.

"We're seeing a huge influx of patients coming through," said Rupalee Patel, a vaccination clinic site lead. "This morning, we had quite a few 12- to 15-year-old patients come through our doors."

Those running the sites say they expect even more young people to come through on Friday.