CDC Says Fully Vaccinated People No Longer Need to Wear Masks in Most Cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor and outdoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but could ease restrictions for reopening workplaces and schools.

It also no longer recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds. The announcement comes as the CDC and the Biden administration have faced pressure to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated people — people who are two weeks past their last required COVID-19 vaccine dose — in part to highlight the benefits of getting the shot.

It has been more than a year since the CDC first recommended that Americans should wear masks to protect against catching or spreading the virus.

The eased guidance comes two weeks after the CDC recommended that fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks indoors in all settings and outdoors in large crowds.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, announced the new guidance on Thursday afternoon at a White House briefing. Walensky cited real world evidence and the efficacy of the COVID vaccines as the main reason for the change.

"If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic," Walensky said.

People with compromised immune systems should still consult with their doctors before removing their masks, and people may still be required to wear them in certain instances, such as at private businesses.

During a virtual meeting Tuesday on vaccinations with a bipartisan group of governors, President Joe Biden appeared to acknowledge that his administration had to do more to model the benefits of vaccination.

“I would like to say that we have fully vaccinated people; we should start acting like it,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, told Biden. “And that’s a big motivation get the unvaccinated to want to to get vaccinated.”

“Good point,” Biden responded. He added, “we’re going to be moving on that in the next little bit.”

Evidence from the U.S. and Israel shows the vaccines are as strongly protective in real-world use as they were in earlier studies, and that so far they continue to work even though some worrying mutated versions of the virus are spreading.

The more people continue to get vaccinated, the faster infections will drop -- and the harder it will be for the virus to mutate enough to escape vaccines.

And while some people still get COVID-19 despite vaccination those infections tend to be milder, shorter and harder to spread to others.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Shortly after the CDC announced new recommendations for outdoor face mask use, President Joe Biden encouraged Americans to get vaccinated on Tuesday. “Go get the shot,” Biden said. “It’s never been easier. And once you’re fully vaccinated, you can go without a mask when you’re outside and away from big crowds.”