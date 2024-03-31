Crash partially blocks southbound Hwy. 101 in Mountain View

A crash involving an alleged wrong-way driver is blocking lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View on Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. involving a vehicle that was allegedly traveling north in the southbound lanes and collided with another vehicle near the Rengstorff Avenue off-ramp.

Initially all southbound lanes were blocked following the collision, but as of 7:45 a.m. just the two left lanes remained closed, CHP officials said.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.