Search ongoing for hit-and-run driver who injured cyclist on the Peninsula

Authorities and friends are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a cyclist on the Peninsula.

The victim, a 62-year-old mother, was struck last Thursday while riding her bike in unincorporated San Mateo County.

The victim's cycling friends, who chose not to identify her, said she broke her back and was left with other major injuries.

"With some work we can find this driver," Tim Ryan said. "This is a felony. She is badly injured. She may be injured permanently."

The victim's friends were told the driver stopped and tried to pick her up at one point but ultimately refused to call 911 and took off. A good Samaritan stopped to help and called an ambulance.

The victim’s friends said she didn’t get a good description of the suspect or car.

"Because she was in so much pain, she couldn’t open her eyes," Ryan said.

Last month, a woman in her 20s was hit and killed on her bike in Palo Alto. In that case, the driver stopped and cooperated with police.

"Over the last year there have been so many egregious cases here," Ryan said.