Police Investigating Deadly Collision in South San Francisco

A person is dead after an overnight collision on the Peninsula.
The incident is reported on El Camino Real, near McClellan Drive, in South San Francisco.
Officials said Wednesday morning southbound lanes of El Camino Real will be shut down for hours from Hickey Boulevard to McLellan Drive.
NBC Bay Area has reached out to South San Francisco police for more information.
