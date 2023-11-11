Crews contain 2-alarm commercial fire in Sunnyvale

Crews contained a two-alarm fire in Sunnyvale's 37 Degrees North neighborhood Friday evening, authorities said.

Firefighters were alerted to a report of a commercial business complex at 154 San Lazaro Avenue shortly before 7:40 p.m., the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Crews found the structure already engulfed in fire. Due to the size of the building, a second alarm was called, officials said,

The building sustained major fire damage, while all occupants were safely evacuated. The public safety department said there were no reported injuries.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire but they said it does not appear to be suspicious.