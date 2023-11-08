Fire destroys 7-Eleven store in San Leandro

A fire destroyed a 7-Eleven store in San Leandro on Wednesday afternoon, an Alameda County Fire Department spokesperson said.

The two-alarm fire broke out at about 12:20 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at the corner of East 14th Street and 136th Avenue.

It started outside in bushes on the side of the store but spread to the building and "ripped through the entire store," county fire spokesperson Cheryl Hurd said.

Two people were inside the store at the time but were able to get out safely, Hurd said.

The fire was still smoldering and crews remained on scene as of shortly after 2 p.m. Hurd said the roof of the structure collapsed as a result of the fire.

San Leandro police said northbound traffic was closed on East 14th Street while 136th Avenue was closed in both directions between East 14th Street and Bancroft Avenue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.