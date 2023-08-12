Livermore

Crews battle brush fires in Livermore, San Jose foothills

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews in the Bay Area battled two brush fires Saturday night.

According to the Alameda County Fire Department, the first incident happened on Collier Canyon Road in Livermore Hills.

The fire has burned at least 15 acres. No other details were released.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In the South Bay, firefighters responded to a brush fire along Mount Hamilton Road, not far from the Grand View Restaurant in the San Jose foothills.

So far, that fire has burned 10 acres. It's unknown at this time if structures are threatened.


This article tagged under:

Livermore
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us