Crews battle brush fires in Livermore, San Jose foothills

Crews in the Bay Area battled two brush fires Saturday night.

According to the Alameda County Fire Department, the first incident happened on Collier Canyon Road in Livermore Hills.

The fire has burned at least 15 acres. No other details were released.

The fire is approx 15 acres. Multiple units and resources are en route. pic.twitter.com/J43lDWmBpA — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 13, 2023

In the South Bay, firefighters responded to a brush fire along Mount Hamilton Road, not far from the Grand View Restaurant in the San Jose foothills.

So far, that fire has burned 10 acres. It's unknown at this time if structures are threatened.



