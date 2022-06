Firefighters on Tuesday were battling a brush fire on the border of San Jose and Milpitas.

The San Jose Fire Department said the blaze was burning near the 1400 block of McCarthy Boulevard.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

