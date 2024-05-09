Final vote scheduled for Oakland airport name change

Oakland port officials will have their final vote on an airport name change Thursday afternoon.

Last month, Oakland officials voted in favor of changing the name of the city’s airport – currently called Oakland International Airport – to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport, despite San Francisco threatening a lawsuit over what it says is a trademark violation.

The Board of Commissioners for the Port of Oakland voted unanimously in April to move forward with the name-change and scheduled a second vote for final approval this Thursday.

On Wednesday, San Francisco City Attorney David Chu sent a letter to the Oakland port commissioners. He wants the cities to come up with alternative names.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Oakland airport officials have said travelers unfamiliar with the region fly into San Francisco’s airport even if their destination is closer to the Oakland airport across the Bay. Modifying the name to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport will change that, they say. The airport’s three-letter code OAK would not change.