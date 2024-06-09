Pittsburg

Crews stop forward progress on John Fire in Pittsburg, about 55 acres burned

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

Forward progress has been halted on 55-acre fire burning in Pittsburg Sunday evening, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

The blaze, dubbed the "John Fire" happened just before 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of John Henry Johnson Parkway.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the flames had extended to a grassy area and a vegetation fire response was launched.

At 5:30 p.m., a second alarm was issued to assist with structure protection, Con Fire said.

Cal Fire is now assisting, the agency said on social media.

As of Sunday evening, the fire has burned about 55 acres and it's 40% contained.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

