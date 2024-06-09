Crews stop forward progress on John Fire in Pittsburg, about 55 acres burned

Forward progress has been halted on 55-acre fire burning in Pittsburg Sunday evening, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

The blaze, dubbed the "John Fire" happened just before 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of John Henry Johnson Parkway.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the flames had extended to a grassy area and a vegetation fire response was launched.

At 5:30 p.m., a second alarm was issued to assist with structure protection, Con Fire said.

Cal Fire is now assisting, the agency said on social media.

As of Sunday evening, the fire has burned about 55 acres and it's 40% contained.

#JohnFire [update] at John Henry Johnson Pkwy X Ripple Rouge Rd in Pittsburg (Contra Costa County) is now 55 acres and 40% contained. Forward progress stopped. #CALFIRESCU@ContraCostaFire https://t.co/HxaKzBUZlw pic.twitter.com/cvZeQxdSHS — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 10, 2024

Con Fire is on scene of a building on fire with extension to the grass. A vegetation response has been called. pic.twitter.com/1gSwCZ7Pu8 — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 9, 2024

Fire is now at approximately 40 acres — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 10, 2024

This story is developing. Check back for updates.