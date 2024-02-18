Crowds watch Lunar New Year Parade in Oakland

People gathered in the streets of Oakland Sunday to enjoy the Lunar New Year Parade.

Skies dried out earlier Sunday in time for the festivities and it was also a chance to support the neighborhood.

“She hasn’t seen this before, seeing lots colors lots of dragons. So I’m hoping she is excited about this, maybe learn something new about the culture the tradition,” said Oakland resident LaShawna Brown.

The Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council’s Lunar New Year Parade kicked off with local leaders near Wilma Chan Park.

“Last Year, It was our first time in 50 years. This is our second annual and we were worried about the rain and worried about the crime that people would not be coming out, proved me wrong. Look at this crowd,” said Stewart Chen, President of the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council

A crowd that grew and lined the streets, especially Oakland Chinatown

Many had cell phones out capturing special moments or just enjoying the view.

