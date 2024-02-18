Lunar New Year

Crowds watch Lunar New Year Parade in Oakland

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

People gathered in the streets of Oakland Sunday to enjoy the Lunar New Year Parade.

Skies dried out earlier Sunday in time for the festivities and it was also a chance to support the neighborhood.

“She hasn’t seen this before, seeing lots colors lots of dragons. So I’m hoping she is excited about this, maybe learn something new about the culture the tradition,” said Oakland resident LaShawna Brown.

The Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council’s Lunar New Year Parade kicked off with local leaders near Wilma Chan Park.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Lunar New Year Feb 13

Millbrae Lunar New Year Festival

Lunar New Year Feb 8

Learn about Lunar New Year & the tradition behind those red envelopes 

“Last Year, It was our first time in 50 years. This is our second annual and we were worried about the rain and worried about the crime that people would not be coming out, proved me wrong. Look at this crowd,” said Stewart Chen, President of the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council

A crowd that grew and lined the streets, especially Oakland Chinatown

Many had cell phones out capturing special moments or just enjoying the view.

Christie Smith has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Lunar New YearOakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us