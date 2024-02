Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at the Millbrae Lunar New Year Festival! Enjoy a firecracker show, the lion dance, a Kung Fu show, over 100 food vendors, and much more!

WHEN: Saturday, February 17th from 10 AM to 7 PM

WHERE: Millbrae Downtown (200 Broadway - 490 Broadway, Millbrae, CA)

For more information and to reserve your spot, please click here.