Cruise car involved in San Francisco crash, sources say

By NBC Bay Area staff

A driverless car was involved in a crash in San Francisco Thursday night.

The incident happened at around 9:20 p.m. on Gough Street near Geary.

Sources told NBC Bay Area that a Cruise car and a construction vehicle were driving southbound on Gough street near Geary, when the cruise car was in a middle lane when it tried to make a left turn on Starr King Way.

That's when the robotaxi crashed into a construction backhoe.

No one was in the Cruise car and the driver of the construction vehicle was not hurt.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Cruise and San Francisco police for more information, but did not hear back.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

