Cruise car involved in San Francisco crash, sources say

A driverless car was involved in a crash in San Francisco Thursday night.

The incident happened at around 9:20 p.m. on Gough Street near Geary.

Sources told NBC Bay Area that a Cruise car and a construction vehicle were driving southbound on Gough street near Geary, when the cruise car was in a middle lane when it tried to make a left turn on Starr King Way.

That's when the robotaxi crashed into a construction backhoe.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No one was in the Cruise car and the driver of the construction vehicle was not hurt.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Cruise and San Francisco police for more information, but did not hear back.

1) Driverless Cruise car & construction backhoe just collided in San Francisco.



Both were traveling south on Gough Street around 9:20pm. Neighbors tell me Cruise car was attempting left turn from the middle lane just before the accident.



No injuries reported.



🎥: Sasha Miller pic.twitter.com/Xbh1PLsn51 — Bigad Shaban (@BigadShaban) August 25, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.