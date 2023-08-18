California DMV asks Cruise to reduce number of driverless cars in San Francisco

The California DMV announced Friday that it's investigating the "recent concerning incidents" involving Cruise driverless cars in San Francisco.

It also asked the company to reduce the number of driverless cars by 50%.

"Safety of the traveling public is the California DMV’s top priority. The primary focus of the DMV’s regulations is the safe operation of autonomous vehicles and safety of the public who share the road with these vehicles," said the DMV in a statement.

Cruise has agreed to reduce the number of autonomous cars in San Francisco and said it will have no more than 50 of them in the city during the day, and 150 at night, the DMV said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.