Customers come out to Pacifica stores for Small Business Saturday

Falling between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday invited shoppers all across the Bay Area to buy a gift for someone on their holiday list — or even for themselves — while they supported local stores.

One such business in Pacifica, The Royal Bee Yarn Company, was buzzing Saturday.

“We are predominantly a yard shop, but we also sell a lot of gifts from local makers” said its owner, Kelley Corten. “And actually, today, in addition to our Small Business Saturday, we have a maker’s market in our back garden.”

There was plenty to choose from, inside and out, as people got their holiday shopping underway.

“When you shop small, it doesn’t just help me as a local person, it helps the people who supply me with all the tarn, all the makers in the garden,” said Corten.

Small businesses, artists, and pop-ups around the neighborhood welcomed people to the event.

Inside one gallery, 7.3.1 Designs, music set the tone Saturday.

“We have a variety of things from jewelry to woodwork pieces,” said its creative director, Olga Munoz. “I like to bring in different items, home décor.”

According to one American Express study, this year 85% of consumers reported they were likely to shop small during the holidays.

“I came to 7.3.1 kind of on a whim, but ended up buying something” said Kayla Blom. “Just want to support local, support small businesses today, especially for the holidays. ... Supporting small, it impacts your community in a big way.”