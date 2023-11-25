Part of Redwood City trail to close on Monday for bridge replacement project

Part of the San Francisco Bay Trail will be closed in Redwood City on Monday to accommodate work on a bridge replacement project, according to Caltrans.

The trail will be closed between Bair Island Road and Twin Dolphin Drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday so crews can do work on the Cordilleras Creek Bridge Replacement Project adjacent to U.S. Highway 101.

According to Caltrans, the bridge was originally constructed in 1930 and was at the end of its service life.

The San Francisco Bay Trail is a network of more than 350 miles of walking and bicycling paths that ring the San Francisco and San Pablo bays. More information about the Bay Trail can be found online.