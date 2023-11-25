National Weather Service issues Beach Hazard Statement for Bay Area coastline

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazard Statement for much of the Bay Area coastline through Sunday due to the threat of large, unexpected waves, popularly known as sneaker waves.

The affected areas include San Francisco, the Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, the San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern and Southern Monterey Bay as well as Big Sur Coast Counties.

The NWS advised people to remain out of the water, adding that sneaker waves can sweep people “into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches.” They can also pose a danger by moving “large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The threat is highest for beaches facing west to northwest.