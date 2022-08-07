Bay Bridge

Group of Cyclists Ride on Bay Bridge

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of cyclists were seen taking over part of the Bay Bridge Saturday afternoon.

Video from the scene showed a large group of cyclists heading eastbound on the bridge. Some of the cyclists were seen popping wheelies and swerving through lanes.

CHP said that just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, received their first 911 call regarding bicyclists getting onto the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge.

According to CHP, their motorcycle officers caught up to some of the cyclists and then directed them to the bike path.

But a few of them made it all the way to the other side of the bridge before getting caught.

No arrests were made.

This article tagged under:

Bay BridgeSan FranciscoOaklandSan Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge
