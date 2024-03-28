San Jose

Low enrollment forces DCP Alum Rock High School in San Jose to close

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than 200 students will have to transfer when DCP Alum Rock High School closes this summer.

Trustees voted to shutter the campus earlier this month due to low enrollment.

Since the pandemic in 2020, enrollment at the school has decreased by 30%. School executives said they will face a nearly $2 million deficit because of low enrollment.

The Alum Rock community has pushed back on the decision and students also started a petition to keep the school open.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
