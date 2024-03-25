Technology

Silicon Valley AI company offers gun detection technology to schools

"Why don't we figure out how to protect our kids." Multiple schools across the U.S. are interested in installing the technology

By NBC Bay Area staff

Artificial intelligence technology that detects weapons is now being offered for free to schools thanks to San Jose-based Iterate.ai, which developed the tech.

The company originally created it for a customer dealing with theft in their stores a few years ago but then realized it might be a helpful tool to detect weapons in schools using security cameras already in place.

Iterate.ai executives say they just want to protect students.

"Why don't we figure out how to protect our kids. Use this technology so that we can implement it quickly and cheaper and faster so that we can proliferate it out there," said Matt Frary of Iterate.ai. "Let's so the right thing, and if we're going to protect our kids then let's protect all kids."

Frary says multiple schools across the country are interested in installing the technology, including some here in the Bay Area.

