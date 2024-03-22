Police investigate fatal stabbing of man dropped off at SJ hospital emergency room

A man with stab wounds died after he was dropped off at an emergency room in San Jose earlier this week, police said Friday.

Officers were called about 7:25 a.m. Wednesday to a local hospital, which wasn't named, where the victim had arrived with at least one stab wound.

He was given emergency care but died at the hospital, police said. His name has not been released.

The death is the city's 10th homicide this year. Police haven't released any other information about the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #4117 and Detective Montoya #3644 of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 4117@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov at (408) 277-5283.