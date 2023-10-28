San Francisco

Demonstrators block section of Highway 101 in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Thousands of demonstrators have blocked all lanes of Highway 101 near the 80 split in San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

This comes after a rally calling for a cease-fire in Gaza started earlier in the day at the San Francisco Ferry Building. It called for U.S. political leadership to call for a cease-fire, the delivery of aid to Gaza and an end to U.S. taxpayer money going to Israel. 

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.

