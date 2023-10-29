Demonstrators in San Francisco call for release of hostages by Hamas

Bay Area Jewish organizations gathered in San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Gardens Sunday for “The Bay Area United Rally." Organizers said it was a show of solidarity and unity with the people of Israel.

“We’re about three weeks out from the single largest attack on the Jewish people since the end of the Holocaust,” said Tyler Gregory of the Jewish Community Relations Council. “And our people are still grieving, still mourning.”

Demonstrators also called attention to the hostages still being held by Hamas, estimated to be around 230 people.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“What we’re hoping for is that every single one of our hostages will be released,” said Johanna Meckel of Stand With us. “And that Hamas will realize we’re not going anywhere.”

Among the speakers at the event was State Sen. Scott Wiener.

“Anti-semitism and anti-Jewish violence was on the rise before Oct. 7. We have seen it here, we have seen it around the country and around the globe,” said Wiener. “And it’s been escalating, and it has escalated on steroids since Oct. 7.”

Across the city, a few demonstrators also gathered outside the home of Rep. Nancy Pelosi to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“We’re here to ask Nancy Pelosi to listen to the 80% of Democrats who are asking the U.S. to support a ceasefire,” said Cynthia Papermaster with Code Pink, “and de-escalation of the siege on Gaza.”