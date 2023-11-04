Demonstrators in San Francisco call for an end of US military aid to Israel

Thousands of demonstrators came out in solidarity with Palestinians in San Francisco Saturday, gathering at Civic Center with a unified message and their own reasons for coming.

“The misery and destruction of Gaza is inhumane,” San Francisco resident Ahmed Abozuid said. “And that’s why I’m here to support the Palestinian people.”

Saturday’s protest, one of many since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War, coincided with a demonstration in Washington D.C. Both called for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel and supported a cease-fire.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“To call on the U.S. government to call for a cease-fire now, to end the siege on Gaza now, and to end all U.S. military aid to Israel. … We hope that it makes a difference when the U.S. government see how many masses of people are coming out,” Suzanne Ali, with the Palestinian Youth Movement Bay Area, said.

Just this week, the house passed a bill to provide a $14 billion aid package to Israel. Demonstrators Saturday said they were not deterred.

“If you look at history, it’s the people who have made changes in policy,” Noor, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation who declined to give a last name, said.

“This is an unacceptable state of affairs,” Wassim Hage, with the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, said.