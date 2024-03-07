Rep. DeSaulnier's State of the Union guest is Contra Costa County superintendent of schools

Highlighting the importance of investing more in education.

That is one of the goals for East Bay officials attending Thursday's State of the Union.

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier, who represents California's 10th congressional district, is bringing Contra Costa County Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey as his guest.

"For the past six years, Superintendent Mackey has led our school districts with a deep belief that there is always more we can do to support students, teachers, and families of all backgrounds, and her tenure reflects this," DeSaulnier said in a statement. "At a time when students and teachers need it the most, Lynn’s work to promote equity in education at every opportunity represents the very best our education system can be. I am proud of our long working relationship and shared efforts to best meet the educational needs across Contra Costa."

Mackey provided the following statement:

"I am excited to witness the State of the Union address and hear about the priorities of the executive branch. I appreciate the invitation from Representative DeSaulnier and look forward to an opportunity to advocate on behalf of the students, teachers, and families of Contra Costa County and learn more about the resources available from the federal government to support public education."

President Joe Biden’s speech will be shown live on all of the major network and cable television stations, including on NBC, MSNBC, NBC News Now, NBC’s online streaming network Peacock, and this website.

It also will be streamed online by the White House.

The speech starts at 6 p.m.

