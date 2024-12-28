Donna the elephant, who moved from Oakland Zoo in 2023, dies Christmas Eve

Donna the elephant, who moved from the Oakland Zoo to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee in 2023, died on Christmas Eve.

The Oakland Zoo said on social media Friday morning that, after eating normally that morning, staff noticed a subtle change in Donna's demeanor. Veterinary and elephant care managers were immediately called to her side. Donna died at approximately 9:30 a.m. while under medical observation and evaluation.

The Oakland Zoo said Donna was a beloved member of the Oakland Zoo family. After her companions M'Dunda and Lisa died, Donna moved to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee in 2023, where three female African elephants of similar age (Flora, Tange, and Sukari) provided companionship.

The Oakland Zoo's last elephant, Osh, was moved to the Tennessee sanctuary just a few months ago.

While Donna and Osh did not get to reunite at The Sanctuary (the construction project to connect their habitats is not yet complete), the Oakland Zoo said Osh continues to thrive, getting to know his new friend Artie, as well as two female residents, Nosey and Edie, over a shared fence line.

"Our hearts go out to everyone who cared for Donna, knew Donna, or had Donna touch their lives in any way," the Oakland Zoo said. "She was a beautiful soul, and though we miss her deeply, her spirit will live on with all of us."

The Elephant Sanctuary said on social media "Donna had been in good health, other than age-related arthritis, which was well managed. A necropsy was conducted on Dec. 25; findings will be shared as they become available."

The sanctuary said staff has shared stories of Donna's preference for rolling in the mud, noting that she was often covered in it. She is remembered as mastering the art of digging wallows and joyfully coating herself whenever possible.

"Donna was deeply loved by her care staff and by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her," says Janice Zeitlin, the sanctuary's CEO. "Her sudden passing has left us heartbroken. We remain committed to understanding the cause of her passing and to honoring Donna's memory."