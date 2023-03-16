Drought Monitor: Most of Bay Area No Longer in Drought

Most of the Bay Area is out of the drought, according to the latest data from the drought monitor Thursday.

Only parts of Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties remain in the abnormally dry category.

U.S. Drought Monitor

In its Thursday analysis, the drought monitor said many smaller lakes have rebounded, with California’s 154 primary intrastate reservoirs gaining 9.9 million acre-feet of water between Nov. 30 and Feb. 28, bringing total storage to 23.2 million acre-feet, or 96% of the historical average for this time of year.

At the start of the water year in September, most of Bay Area was in a severe or an extreme drought and even dipped into exceptional drought conditions in some places before the winter rains arrived.

Find more information about the drought, the Sierra snowpack and recent rain totals on the NBC Bay Area weather page.