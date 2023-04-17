‘Do It for Earl!': E-40, Kings Fan Incident Adds Fuel to Fire for Warriors, Mistah Fab Says

Do it for 40, do it for Earl!

That's the rallying cry Bay Area rapper Mistah Fab is proposing the Golden State Warriors take on ahead of its Game 2 playoff matchup against the Sacramento Kings. The rapper and business owner spoke to NBC Bay Area on Monday and discussed E-40 being ejected out of the first game of the series in Sacramento.

"I had a lot of empathy for the big fella because I know who he is," Mistah Fab said. "He's never a heckler, doesn't bother anyone."

E-40, a Bay Area rap legend and one of the more popular faces of Dub Nation, was ushered out Saturday during the first playoff game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento by security following an incident with a Kings fan. He released a statement the following day saying he was subject to disrespectful heckling. E-40 in his statement went on to say when he addressed the heckler in a polite manner, King security assumed he instigated the matter and kicked him out of the game.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that - despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur - racial bias remains prevalent," E-40 said in the statement. "Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault."

Bay Area rapper and noted Warriors fan E-40 was ejected from Saturday night's playoff game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and, in a statement the next morning, alleged racial bias as the reason behind his removal. Marianne Favro reports.

However, sources tell the Associated Press that E-40 was allegedly blocking the view of fans behind him and was given a warning after several complaints.

Mistah Fab told NBC Bay Area on Monday E-40 is holding up despite the circumstances. He sees the incident as added fuel to the fire for the Warriors to come home with a victory.

The Kings released a statement saying they are investigating the matter and are "taking the claims" seriously.

Mistah Fab says he and E-40 plan on being in attendance for Thursday's Game 3 of the playoff series at Chase Center in San Francisco.