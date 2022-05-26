USGS

Was There an Earthquake in the Bay Area Just Now?

This map tracks quakes in the last 24 hours in the San Francisco Bay Area and surrounding cities.

Bay Area Quake Map

Recent Bay Area Quakes

This map shows all earthquakes near the San Francisco Bay Area for the past 24 hours. The darker blue circle shows the range we're filtering for.

Tiny, mostly unnoticeable quakes happen all the time in this part of the state. Some spots on the map will have several small quakes layered on top of one another. Zoom in for more detail.


Data: USGS
Map by Scott Pham

Any time the earth shakes under our feet every, it is a reminder that a big earthquake could strike the Bay Area any moment and we need to be ready for it.

