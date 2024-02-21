earthquake safety

Deadline looms to apply for state funds to retrofit homes

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new state program called Earthquake Brace Plus Bolt is offering thousands of dollars to homeowners in 15 ZIP codes to shore up their homes. But the deadline to apply looms.

To qualify, an applicant's home must have been built before 1980 and have a wood frame and raised foundation. Those who qulaify can get up to $3,000 in seismic retrofit grants.

Register at https://www.earthquakebracebolt.com.

Learn more in the video above.

