East Bay power outage leaves thousands of PG&E customers in the dark

By NBC Bay Area staff

Thousands of PG&E customers in Walnut Creek and parts of Concord were left without power for a time Thursday night, according to the utility company. 

It’s unclear exactly what caused the outage, but PG&E said it started at around 8:12 p.m. and affected 4,297 customers. 

As of around 10:28 p.m. Thursday, PG&E said crews have returned power to most people and that 336 customers were still affected. It was unclear how long it would take to restore power, according to the company. 

The cause of the outage is under investigation. 

