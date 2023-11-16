PG&E

California Public Utilities Commission approves 13% PG&E rate hike

The utilities commission said the average customer will pay an extra $30 to $35 more per month for their electricity

By Jaxon Van Derbeken

NBC Universal, Inc.

The California Public Utilities Commission approved a 13% PG&E rate hike Thursday that will go into effect Jan. 1.

The company said the increased rates will help them move power lines underground.

During the meeting, CPUC Commissioner John Reynolds said he is confident customers will get greater fire safety out of the increase. 

But said PG&E still has a long way to go to prove it’s worthy of the investment. 

“Delivering day in and day out year after year is the way you build back trust with your customers and with the commission,” said Reynolds. “You won't build back that trust with advertisements and rhetoric.”

The rate increase is half of what PG&E requested.

The utilities commission said the average customer will pay an extra $30 to $35 more per month for their electricity.

This article tagged under:

PG&E
