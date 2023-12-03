East Bay Regional Parks celebrate grand opening of new trail

People in the East Bay now have access to more than 18 miles of trail and hundreds of acres of open space. This comes after East Bay Regional Parks celebrated the grand opening of the Tyler Ranch Staging Area on Sunday.

Malissa Swanson came to the Tyler Ranch Staging Area to get some exercise and explore.

“There is parking, love the bathroom facility that they have,” she said.

There was an event Sunday to mark the completion of the area near Sunol.

“This opening of the new staging area is going to increase access to over 2,800 acres of open space, including 18 miles of trails here,” said Sabrina Landrith, EBRPD General Manager

People walking or hiking, cycling or horseback riding have access. Visitors can check out the Sunol Ridge Trail, the Tyler Ranch Trail and some pretty expansive views. The staging area includes more than 70 parking spots, restrooms and a drinking fountain.

