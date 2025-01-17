california wildfires

East Bay SPCA takes in animals from LA wildfire zones

As evacuation orders are being lifted for people in the LA wildfire zones, East Bay SPCA is taking in and caring for animals from the area

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

More evacuation orders are being lifted for people in the Southern California fire zones.

In the midst of the devastating wildfires, the East Bay SPCA has stepped up to help the animals caught up in the disaster.

The shelter recently traveled to Southern California to help assist in the rescue efforts and help free up space by bringing back dogs from the shelters that were overwhelmed by the fires.

If you want to help and are thinking of adding a new member to your family, visit their website at eastbayspca.org for more information.

This article tagged under:

california wildfiresEast Bay
