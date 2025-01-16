What's next for those displaced by Los Angeles County wildfires?

Crews have been working hard to contain the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles County, which have left countless people displaced and worried about their livelihoods.

As of Wednesday evening, the Palisades Fire has burned over 23,500 acres and is 21% contained. The Eaton Fire, which destroyed parts of Altadena, has burned over 14,000 acres and is 45% contained.

However, the question looms about what happens next for those displaced by the blazes.

NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai spoke with Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban to understand what's next for those displaced.