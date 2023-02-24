Oakland

Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run of 100-Year-Old Man in Oakland

By Diana San Juan

Police arrested a suspect Friday in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 100-year-old man dead in Oakland.

The incident happened on Sunday near the intersection of 19th and Harrison streets.

The suspect, who has not been identified, hit Tzu-Ta Ko while he walking in the area that's very popular to pedestrians, police said.

"Thanks to our community members and media partners for their help which led to the arrest of the individual," said the Oakland Police Department.

This article tagged under:

OaklandHit-and-Run
