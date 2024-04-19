Activists protest inmate tranfers at Dublin women's prison

Activists are asking a federal judge to stop the transfer of inmates from a women's prison in Dublin.

The Bureau of Prisons earlier this week ordered the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin shut down due to a history of sex abuse scandals and employee misconduct.

On Friday, a small group of people with the California Coalition for Women Prisoners, including activists, former inmates and families of those incarcerated, have been protesting on the road that leads up to the prison. It's the very road the prison has been using to bus its female inmates off the property to transfer them to other facilities.

The coalition has filed a request for a temporary restraining order in federal court in Oakland, asking a judge block the transfers. It wasn't immediately clear Friday if the request had been granted.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The activists argue that FCI Dublin is not equipped to handle the transfer of inmates, some of whom are already at risk of medical injury, suicide and psychological stress due to possibly being moved father away from family.

The ordered prison closure came 10 days after a federal judge took the unprecedented step of appointing a special master to oversee the facility due to the history of sex abuse scandals and employee misconduct.

In a court filing on behalf of the federal Department of Corrections, attorneys said on the day the closure was announced, 90% of the staff went home early. Since then, staffing levels have been so low, they've had to bring in employees from other prisons around the country.