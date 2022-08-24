Dublin

Former Dublin Prison Warden Indicted for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Inmates

By Bay City News

Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin.
Anda Chu/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

A former prison warden at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin was indicted on Tuesday on allegations of sexually abusive conduct towards female prisoners and lying to government agents about it, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Ray J. Garcia, 55, of Merced, was employed as the warden in the all-female, low security federal correctional facility in Alameda County. He has been charged with seven counts of sexually abusive conduct towards three women and one count of making false statements to government agents.

Garcia was initially charged by a complaint filed in September of 2021 that alleged he committed one count of sex abuse of a ward. He was then indicted by a grand jury in November of 2021 on two counts of of sexual abuse of a ward identified as "Victim 1." She was a female inmate serving a sentence at the Dublin facility.

On Tuesday, a superseding indictment was added charges Garcia with sexual offenses against two additional female inmates, identified as Victim 2 and Victim 3.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dublin Mar 14

Bay Area Members of Congress Describe Dublin Prison as a ‘Disgrace and Cultural Riot'

fci dublin May 5

Abuse-Clouded Federal Prison in Dublin Gets Attention, But Will Things Change?

Garcia is charged with making false statements to a government agency about the alleged abuse. Garcia allegedly told agents that he never asked inmates to be undressed for him at a specific time nor had he ever touched an inmate inappropriately. The charge alleges that he knew these statements to be false because he had allegedly asked "multiple" inmates to undress for him at a specific time and had allegedly touched all three victims in a sexual manner.

A jury trial for Garcia is scheduled for Nov. 21 and he is currently out of custody, the DOJ said.

If convicted, Garcia is facing a maximum sentence of 60 years if found guilty and given the maximum sentences for each count.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Dublinfci dublin
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us