Alameda County Added to State's County Monitoring List

Alameda County released a statement Sunday following being placed on California's county monitoring list due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the area.

"The magnitude of the change is above what would be expected as a result of the County's substantial expansion of testing," the Alameda County Public Health Department said.

All counties placed on the county monitoring list receive support from the state and after three days on the list, they are subject to restrictions and enforcement imposed by the state.

Recently, Alameda County suspended outdoor dining due to stricter state guidance.

The statement said some of the factors contributing to the increase in cases include interpersonal interactions without face coverings and physical distancing, ongoing transmission among health care workers, front line workplace settings and skilled nursing and other living facilities.

Alameda County is the fourth Bay Area county added to the state's county monitoring list.