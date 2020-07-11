Cities Push Back After Alameda County Suspends Outdoor Dining

Four cities in Alameda County pushed back on Saturday after the Alameda County Health Department suspended outdoor dining due to stricter state guidance.

In late June, the county had freed up restaurants, bars and wineries to provide outdoor dining, but it shifted gears Friday night in a press release, saying that only takeout and delivery would be allowed until a variance could be obtained from the state.

On Saturday, Livermore and Hayward announced they wouldn't enforce the revised order and would proceed with planned street closures this weekend that allow more space for outdoor dining in their cities.

Oakland city officials said street closures would not take place, but added that the revised order wouldn't be enforced.

Dublin's Facebook page carried a message saying the city "will not be conducting any local enforcement this weekend and will assess the discrepancy and seek clarity early next week.

Livermore's Facebook announcement said that "while the press release has new information, neither the county nor the State of California has issued new legal Orders," Livermore posted on its Facebook page Saturday.

"Therefore, city of Livermore will not be adjusting enforcement this weekend and First Street will remain closed to cars."

Hayward followed suit, with plans continuing for a street closure event "and will support local restaurants who choose to participate --whether by providing outdoor dining service or just takeout service."

In Oakland, the city released a tersely worded statement saying the city wouldn't enforce the revised guidance but added, "the state may enforce the ban on outdoor dining in Alameda County, including issuing citations. We share this information so business owners may make informed decisions on their daily operations."