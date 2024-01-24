Police activity in Union City

An Alameda County sheriff’s deputy was shot in Union City, sources tell NBC Bay Area.

The incident occurred in the area of Dowe Avenue and Alvarado-Niles Road Wednesday afternoon.

Sources say a deputy was shot in the arm and that one suspect was arrested.

The Union City Police Department is asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.