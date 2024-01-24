union city

Police activity in Union City

By NBC Bay Area staff

An Alameda County sheriff’s deputy was shot in Union City, sources tell NBC Bay Area.

The incident occurred in the area of Dowe Avenue and Alvarado-Niles Road Wednesday afternoon.

Sources say a deputy was shot in the arm and that one suspect was arrested.

The Union City Police Department is asking people to avoid the area.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

union city
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us