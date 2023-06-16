Alameda County Fair opens Friday, runs through July 9

Live music, fireworks, fried foods and more will be coming to Pleasanton as the Alameda County Fair returns for its 2023 season starting this weekend.

The fair, which runs Wednesdays through Sundays from this Friday through July 9, will feature nightly concerts, drone shows and rides. Those attending the first weekend of the fair have a chance to enjoy the West Coast qualifiers for Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Saturday at 3 p.m. or take part in "Out at the Fair," a Pride-themed event set for Sunday.

Attendees also have a chance to win up to $150,000 in the Pleasanton Mile stakes race on July 9. It is the largest prize ever offered for the horse race, which has been a staple of the fair since 1912.

Fair-food favorites like funnel cakes and deep-fried Oreos will return, along with new additions with international flair like Korean corn dogs, boba tea, and musubi rice snacks, according to a press release by fair organizers. For those seeking something not beer-battered or fried, healthy options like fresh fruits and salads will also be offered.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Advanced tickets are available until Thursday and run $15 for general admission and $13 for kids and seniors. Gate admission begins Friday with general admission set at $18. Tickets are $15 for kids and seniors, and there is free admission for children 5 and under. Parking at the fair is $15.