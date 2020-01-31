Student Dies After Shooting Near Deer Valley HS in Antioch

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old student who died after a shooting near a high school in Antioch Friday night.

The shooting happened Friday at 8:44 p.m. following a boys basketball game between Deer Valley and Antioch high schools, the school confirmed.

The student, identified by a relative as Jonathan Parker, was transported to a nearby hospital after being shot in the parking lot.

Bukky Oyebadde, Deer Valley High School principal said in a statement that the student died from his injuries.

"We, along with the AUSD, denounce this senseless violence and call on the community to come together to address such vicious brutality," he said in a statement. "Our hearts and sympathies are with the families during this time of unimaginable pain."

Family and friends said that the loss was even more shocking because Parker was a gamer who rarely went out.

"He liked to play his games, to play Fortnite," said a family member. "He would stay at home playing games, that's why it hurt so much — because this kid never left the house."

Parker's aunt expressed her grief as she, along with many others, visited a makeshift memorial.

"Whoever did this, you took everything from our family," she said. "We will never be the same again. My sister will never be the same. This is horrible."