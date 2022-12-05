Antioch

Police Arrest Man Suspected of Punching Food Worker, Causing Her to Lose Eye

By Bay City News

Police arrested the man they believe is responsible for punching a 19-year-old fast food worker in Antioch last month, causing her to lose her right eye.

Antioch police said Monday afternoon they're about to book 20-year-old Isaac White-Carter, who was arrested in Hayward.

On Nov. 12 at the Habit Burger Gill in Antioch, Bianca Palomera tried defending a teen with special needs who was being bullied, allegedly by White-Carter.

As shown on surveillance video, the man police say is White-Carter turned and punched Palomera at least twice - once in the eye, which was so badly damaged, she needed surgery. Eventually doctors recommended removing it.

A press conference will be held at 4:30 p.m. to provide further details on the incident. You can watch on the video player above.

