Berkeley

Woman prevents her own kidnapping in Berkeley

By Kristine Flores

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman prevented her own kidnapping attempt in Berkeley early Wednesday morning. 

It happened on college avenue near Haste Street at around 2:19 a.m., according to Berkeley police. 

The woman said she was riding her scooter when a man grabbed it and caused her to crash. Thinking she had hit the man, the woman stopped to check on him.

That’s when the man got up, grabbed her, and tried to carry her toward a nearby building. After a struggle, the woman broke free and ran away. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

An investigation into the attempt is underway, according to police. 

They ask anyone with information about it to call the Berkeley Police Department.

This article tagged under:

BerkeleyBerkeley Police Department
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us