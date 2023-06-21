Woman prevents her own kidnapping in Berkeley

A woman prevented her own kidnapping attempt in Berkeley early Wednesday morning.

It happened on college avenue near Haste Street at around 2:19 a.m., according to Berkeley police.

The woman said she was riding her scooter when a man grabbed it and caused her to crash. Thinking she had hit the man, the woman stopped to check on him.

That’s when the man got up, grabbed her, and tried to carry her toward a nearby building. After a struggle, the woman broke free and ran away.

An investigation into the attempt is underway, according to police.

They ask anyone with information about it to call the Berkeley Police Department.