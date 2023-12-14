Caught on camera: Attempted robbery at Pleasant Hill consignment store

Several suspected thieves were caught on camera Monday trying to rob a consignment store in Pleasant Hill.

The attempted robbery happened at Estates Consignments on Contra Costa Boulevard.

The owner said about 10 men, some carrying sledge hammers, forced their way into the store and smashed jewelry cases.

When a staff member pulled out a gun, the thieves took off and jumped into two cars.

Last week, thieves broke into a Danville consignment store and stole jewelry.